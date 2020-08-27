Missouri woman arrested for Clear Lake laundromat burglary

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A Missouri woman has been charged with a burglary at Giant Wash Laundromat.

Elizabeth Danail Ficken, 36 of Kirksville, MO, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail Wednesday for 2nd degree burglary and 4th degree criminal mischief.

Court documents state that on June 16 at around 4:30 am, Ficken entered the 24-hour laundromat on Highway 18 in Clear Lake and worked with another person to cut a hole in the wall between the bathroom and the office. Investigators say Ficken acted as a lookout while her unidentified partner stole keys from inside the office.

Authorities say some of the burglary was captured on business security video and blood was left behind at the scene. Court documents state the laundromat sustained approximately $500 in damage in the burglary.

Ficken was extradited from Missouri on Wednesday and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $12,000 bond.