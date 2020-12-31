Missouri senator plans to challenge 2020 presidential election results

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Missouri senator says he will challenge the results of the 2020 Presidential election next week when Congress meets to affirm President-Elect Joe Biden's victory in the November election.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley says he plans to raise objections to Biden’s victory but hasn’t cited any evidence of election fraud.

The move also won’t change the outcome of the election since it’s confirmed Biden received 306 electoral votes compared to President Trump’s 232.

Political analyst Rayce Hardy says Hawley has given the impression he wants to run for president in 2024 and this is a way to gain name recognition while also raising campaign funds.

“That's what's happening,” said Hardy. “He's all over the media now and he's raising funds. He has indicated, covertly but several times, that he's interested in being president of the United States and this is great way to get his name out there because now we're talking about him and it’s a great way to raise funds.”

Hardy says this is only the third time in history the Electoral College has been challenged since he says it’s common sense not to “debate reality.”

He added, “Every election people complain but to take it to this result, to just debate reality, this is only the third time that we've debated reality in the Senate and the House.”

President-Elect Biden’s inauguration is now just 20 days away.