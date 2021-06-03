Missouri man sentenced for Mason City grocery store theft

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Missouri man gets probation for stealing from a North Iowa grocery store.

Antonio Jones, 45 of St. Louis, MO, has pleaded guilty to second-degree theft, third-degree burglary, and fourth-degree theft for stealing $3,400 from the Fareway store in Mason City on January 2. Authorities say Jones also stole from Fareway locations in Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Burlington, and Moline, Illinois.

Jones has been sentenced in Cerro Gordo County to two years of supervised probation.