Missouri man pleads not guilty to coke, pot, and pills in southern Minnesota

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Missouri man allegedly caught with cocaine, marijuana, and Ecstasy in southern Minnesota is pleading not guilty.

Anthony Terrell Sanders, 19 of Kansas City, MO, was arrested on April 18, 2021, in Freeborn County. Albert Lea police say Sanders was pulled over for speeding a little before midnight and an officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from Sanders’ vehicle.

Court documents say after a check found Sanders’ driver’s license suspended in Missouri, a search of his vehicle found 38.87 grams of marijuana, 31.45 grams of cocaine, 117 Ecstasy tablets, and $2,675 in cash, mostly in hundred dollar bills.

Sanders has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree drug possession, misdemeanor marijuana possession, and not having a Minnesota driver’s license. His trial is scheduled to begin on February 1, 2022.