Missouri man jailed in North Iowa over 2017 incident

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Missouri man is back in Cerro Gordo County to face criminal charges over a 2017 chase.

Kevin Lee Jennings, 53 of Warsaw, MO, has been booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond. He’s charged with eluding and forgery for an incident on January 27, 2017.

Court documents state Jennings passed a forged check at Hy-Vee West in Mason City and then refused to stop when ordered to by a police officer. Authorities say that led to a chase on Highway 122 and then north on Eisenhower Ave., with Jennings hitting speeds of 90 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone.

A criminal complaint against Jennings was filed in February 2017 but his prosecution has been delayed while Jennings served a prison sentence in Missouri on other charges.