Mississippi fugitives arrested in Goodhue County

ZUMBROTA, Minn. – Men wanted for a shooting in Mississippi have been arrested in Goodhue County.

The Zumbrota Police Department says it pulled over a vehicle on US-52 around 5 am Monday. The officer says the vehicle was being driven from Mississippi to Brooklyn Park and had been on the road nearly 20 hours straight. The officer also says there was a felony warrant out for one of the men in the vehicle.

Zumbrota police say a search of the vehicle found marijuana and two handguns, which led to the arrest of three men:

Tarrian Trenell Black of Brooklyn Park (formerly of Mississippi) is facing charges of possession of a firearm without a permit and possession of marijuana.

Martrevious Daveyun Sanders of Tunica, Mississippi, is charged with a firearms violation.

Jernard Sental Black of Tunica, Mississippi, was detained on a warrant out of Desota County, Mississippi.

Zumbrota police say they were then contacted Tuesday by Tunica County law enforcement that Sanders and Jernard Black were wanted in connection with a January 26 shooting in Tunica County, MS.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted with this incident.