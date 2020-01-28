Clear
Mississippi fugitives arrested in Goodhue County

(L to R) Tarrian Black, Martrevious Sanders, Jernard Black
(L to R) Tarrian Black, Martrevious Sanders, Jernard Black

Two men wanted for January shooting.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 5:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ZUMBROTA, Minn. – Men wanted for a shooting in Mississippi have been arrested in Goodhue County.

The Zumbrota Police Department says it pulled over a vehicle on US-52 around 5 am Monday. The officer says the vehicle was being driven from Mississippi to Brooklyn Park and had been on the road nearly 20 hours straight. The officer also says there was a felony warrant out for one of the men in the vehicle.

Zumbrota police say a search of the vehicle found marijuana and two handguns, which led to the arrest of three men:

Tarrian Trenell Black of Brooklyn Park (formerly of Mississippi) is facing charges of possession of a firearm without a permit and possession of marijuana.

Martrevious Daveyun Sanders of Tunica, Mississippi, is charged with a firearms violation.

Jernard Sental Black of Tunica, Mississippi, was detained on a warrant out of Desota County, Mississippi.

Zumbrota police say they were then contacted Tuesday by Tunica County law enforcement that Sanders and Jernard Black were wanted in connection with a January 26 shooting in Tunica County, MS.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted with this incident.

