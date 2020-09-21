Missing woman found in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A woman with dementia who went missing Sunday night in Olmsted County has been found alive.

The Sheriff’s Office says Arla Bernard was reported missing after last being seen at her home in the 9300 block of 43th Avenue SE in Pleasant Grove around 8:30 pm Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office and Stewartville Fire Department conducted a search and Bernard was found alive Monday afternoon near her home.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Bernard is being tended to by medical personnel.