MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a 28-year-old Maple Grove woman who was reported missing was found dead in her home Saturday.
Police say they received a report Thursday night that Maria Fury had left for a walk in the area of Eagle Lake and Pike Lake that morning and hadn’t returned. The Star Tribune reports that a 28-year-old man has been arrested in the case.
Maple Grove police said in a statement that it is a “devastating time for Maria’s family and the community.” A public search for Fury had been arranged for Saturday.
Related Content
- Missing woman found dead in Maple Grove home
- Officer identified in Maple Grove shooting
- Missing Marshalltown teen found dead
- Missing Minnesota couple found dead in vehicle
- Students learn how maple syrup is made
- Woman found dead in southern Minnesota
- Police say missing woman has been found
- 13-year-old girl missing after parents found dead in Wisconsin
- Missing Cannon Falls man found dead in Rice County
- Police identify Austin woman, 18, who was found dead on sidewalk near her home
Scroll for more content...