Missing man located in NE Iowa has been reunited with family

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A missing elderly man has been reunited with his family after being found in northeast Iowa.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said at 11 p.m. Saturday, deputies located an elderly man in northern Winneshiek County.
The man had been reported missing earlier in the day from Black Hawk County.
The man, whose name wasn’t released, was reunited with his family at 1 a.m. Sunday.
