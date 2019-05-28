Missing kayakers rescued in northeast Iowa

DECORAH, Iowa – The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is urging caution after the third river rescue of the season.

A report came in around 7:45 pm Saturday of two missing kayakers on the Upper Iowa River. They were reported to be a 24-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl.

The Sheriff’s Office says their kayaks capsized up river from Kendallville and the man and girl were found and rescued on the bank of the river near where they had overturned.

“This was already our third river rescue of the season, and we have a lot of summer left,” says Winneshiek County Sheriff Dan Marx. “We are not off to a good start. People need to be mindful of the fact the river conditions are constantly changing and can quickly become treacherous. We encourage people to continue to enjoy the recreational resources and opportunities that Winneshiek County has to offer; however, please use our resources responsibly and with common sense. This will greatly reduce the risk for everyone involved including our emergency responders, many of who are volunteers.”

The fire departments from Cresco and Decorach, Winneshiek County Emergency Management, WMC ambulance, and Howard County ambulance assisted at the scene.