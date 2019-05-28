Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch View Alerts

Missing kayakers rescued in northeast Iowa

Winneshiek County Sheriff asking for caution on the water.

Posted: May 28, 2019 3:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is urging caution after the third river rescue of the season.

A report came in around 7:45 pm Saturday of two missing kayakers on the Upper Iowa River. They were reported to be a 24-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl.

The Sheriff’s Office says their kayaks capsized up river from Kendallville and the man and girl were found and rescued on the bank of the river near where they had overturned.

“This was already our third river rescue of the season, and we have a lot of summer left,” says Winneshiek County Sheriff Dan Marx. “We are not off to a good start. People need to be mindful of the fact the river conditions are constantly changing and can quickly become treacherous. We encourage people to continue to enjoy the recreational resources and opportunities that Winneshiek County has to offer; however, please use our resources responsibly and with common sense. This will greatly reduce the risk for everyone involved including our emergency responders, many of who are volunteers.”

The fire departments from Cresco and Decorach, Winneshiek County Emergency Management, WMC ambulance, and Howard County ambulance assisted at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 58°
Tracking more showers and storms.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Fourth tornado confirmed in KIMT viewing area

Image

Drone3: Charles City storm damage

Image

Threat for Strong Storms Continues

Image

Cleanup efforts begin after tornadoes ripped through region

Image

Tornado Damages Homes and County Buildings

Image

Tornado touches down in Riceville, damages home

Image

Taking a look at the Tornado damage in Lime Springs

Image

Chris' Monday PM Forecast 5/27

Image

Civil War Commemoration on Memorial Day

Image

Afghanistan veteran speaks at ceremony

Community Events