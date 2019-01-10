Missing Wisconsin girl found alive

BARRON, Wisconsin – A girl reported missing in October after the slain bodies of her parents were found has been located.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says Jayme Closs, 13, has been found alive by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department in the northwest corner of Wisconsin. A suspect in the case has also been taken into custody.

A press conference on this matter is scheduled for Friday morning and the investigation is continuing.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement after announcing the rescue of Jayme Closs:

“We want to thank the Douglas Co Sheriff’s Department and agencies assisting them tonight. We also want to thank all the Law Enforcement agencies across the state and county that have assisted us in this case. We also could not have endured this case without the support of the public and I want to thank them for all the support and help.”

“Finally we want to especially thank the family for their support and patience while this case was ongoing. We promised to bring Jayme home and tonight we get to fulfill that promise. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU!”

“This case has been very trying on the family so please respect their privacy and we reunite them later tonight.”