Missing Rochester man spotted in Austin

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say a missing man has been spotted in Austin but they’re still trying to contact him.

David Edward Janson, 72 of Rochester, went missing Friday after getting gas at the Kwik Trip near 20th Street SW and Broadway Avenue around 2 am. Rochester police say Janson has been seen multiple times in Austin driving a 2001 Silver Honda Accord with Illinois plates 226-0227.

Police say Janson’s family wants to make sure he is ok. Family members say Janson is a diabetic and does not have his medication with him.

He is described as having white hair, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 205 pounds, and last seen wearing red and black fleece and black sweatpants.

If you have any information on Janson’s whereabouts, call the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800 or dial 911.