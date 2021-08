OWATONNA, Minn. - A teen missing for nearly two weeks from Owatonna may be in need of medical attention.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said Dominique Timmerman was last seen on Aug. 6.

She is 17 years old, 5-foot-7 and 118 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Owatonna police at 507-444-3800 or 1-800-843-5678.