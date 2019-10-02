Missing North Iowa teens found safe

UPDATE: 3:38 AM

ST. ANSGAR, Iowa - According to St. Ansgar Police Chief Lance Schutjer, two missing North Iowa teens have been found safe early Thursday morning.

13-year-old Courtney Beyer and 13-year-old Aslan Wills, both of St. Ansgar were located around 3:15 AM. Family reported them missing after they didn't return home from school on Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Schutjer says he'll be speaking with the two to continue the investigation into this case. Police never suspected foul play.

He thanks all who helped in the search and shared the story on Facebook.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.

-----------------------------------------

ST. ANSGAR, Iowa - Police and community members in St. Ansgar are searching for two teens who did not come home after school Wednesday afternoon.

They are 13-year-old Courtney Beyer and 13-year-old Aslan Wills, both of St. Ansgar.

At this time, St. Ansgar Police Chief Lance Schutjer does not suspect any foul play, but wants the two eighth graders located immediately.

If you have seen them or have any information on where they may be, you are urged to contact the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-392-0005.