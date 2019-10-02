Clear
BREAKING NEWS The search is over for two teens who'd been missing since school dismissed Wednesday. Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Missing North Iowa teens found safe

Courtney Beyer, 13 and Aslan Wills, 13 have not been seen since school dismissed Wednesday afternoon.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 11:16 PM
Updated: Oct 3, 2019 3:50 AM
Posted By: Tyler Utzka

UPDATE: 3:38 AM

ST. ANSGAR, Iowa - According to St. Ansgar Police Chief Lance Schutjer, two missing North Iowa teens have been found safe early Thursday morning.

13-year-old Courtney Beyer and 13-year-old Aslan Wills, both of St. Ansgar were located around 3:15 AM. Family reported them missing after they didn't return home from school on Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Schutjer says he'll be speaking with the two to continue the investigation into this case. Police never suspected foul play.

He thanks all who helped in the search and shared the story on Facebook.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.

-----------------------------------------

ST. ANSGAR, Iowa -  Police and community members in St. Ansgar are searching for two teens who did not come home after school Wednesday afternoon.

They are 13-year-old Courtney Beyer and 13-year-old Aslan Wills, both of St. Ansgar.

At this time, St. Ansgar Police Chief Lance Schutjer does not suspect any foul play, but wants the two eighth graders located immediately.

If you have seen them or have any information on where they may be, you are urged to contact the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-392-0005.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Thursday will be drier but temperatures will remain below the norm
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester teen gets trip of a lifetime

Image

SAW: Kenidi McCabe

Image

Rochester cheerleaders shine bright

Image

Early out hangout

Image

Crippling costs of prescription drugs

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/2

Image

Coffee with a Cop Day

Image

Fire Department smokes out breast cancer

Image

Rochester Affordable Housing Waiting List

Image

Healthiest State Walk

Community Events