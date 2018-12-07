Authorities make arrest after missing Mason City girl is located

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City girl missing for nearly two months has been located. Tala Rose Schaal, 15, was found after being reported missing back in October.
According to Mason City Police, witnesses reported possibly seeing Schaal go into an apartment building at 324 1st Street SW in Mason City around 7:40pm on December 6.
Officers responded and found Schaal minutes later.
Police arrested 18-year-old Devyn Robert Belseth for Harboring a Runaway – Against the Wishes of a Parent or Guardian. He is currently in the Cerro Gordo County Jail, held on a $2,000 bond.
Schaal was reported missing on October 10 after last being seen at her home in Mason City.
The investigation is ongoing and MCPD asks anyone with additional information to come forward. People can call 641-421-3000.
