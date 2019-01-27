MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – The body of 13-year-old Corey Brown was found on Sunday, according to police.
Investigators found the missing teen dead around 10:45 a.m. in a secluded area on the west side of Marshalltown.
This comes after police say Brown ran away from his home in the middle of a snowstorm last Tuesday.
They say at this time, there’s no evidence of criminal activity. However, the investigation remains active.
Related Content
- Missing Marshalltown teen found dead
- Marshalltown residents repair properties
- UPDATE: Missing teen found unharmed
- Iowa State players offer help in storm-ravaged Marshalltown
- 60 Iowa buildings deemed unsafe after Marshalltown tornado
- Missing Austin teen found safe, father says
- Missing Minnesota couple found dead in vehicle
- Courthouse tornado damage may take a year to repair in Marshalltown
- Marshalltown company giving $1M to help staff, town recover from tornado
- 13-year-old girl missing after parents found dead in Wisconsin
Scroll for more content...