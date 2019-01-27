Missing Marshalltown teen found dead

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – The body of 13-year-old Corey Brown was found on Sunday, according to police.

Investigators found the missing teen dead around 10:45 a.m. in a secluded area on the west side of Marshalltown.

This comes after police say Brown ran away from his home in the middle of a snowstorm last Tuesday.

They say at this time, there’s no evidence of criminal activity. However, the investigation remains active.