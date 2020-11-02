Missing Iowa teen has been found

ADEL, Iowa – A teen reported missing in central Iowa has been found.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says Mackenzie Lyons, 15, has been located and is safe. Lyons was reported missing after last being seen Friday at a home southeast of Adel. She was reported getting into a car and authorities say her family was concerned because Mackenzie needs prescription medication she did not have with her when she vanished.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says it thanks the public for all their help in finding Mackenzie.