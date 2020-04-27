Missing Cannon Falls man found dead in Rice County

KIMT-TV 3 – The body of a missing Cannon Falls man has been found in Rice County.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for their help in mid-February in location Richard Glen Sanders, 37, who was last seen leaving the Oak Land Mobile Home Park in Cannon Falls the morning of February 2. Authorities said Sanders was on foot with no money, no phone, and no vehicle.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office said it was concerned for Sanders’ well-being. It reported Monday that Sanders was found dead in Rice County. No details on where his body was found or the nature of his death have been revealed. Foul play is not suspected.