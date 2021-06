MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 76-year-old woman.

A missing person report was taken Monday night for Judith Black, a white female who is 5-foot tall and 300 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a long green flower print dress and was riding a blue powerchair scooter that has lights and a high back. She was in the area of 9th St. and N. Pennsylvania Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 641-421-3636.