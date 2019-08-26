Misdemeanor sentence for fatal Rochester auto accident

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The driver who police say hit and killed a woman in a pedestrian crosswalk is sentenced for a misdemeanor traffic violation.

Nicole Rae Alexander, 38 of Rochester, was charged on November 2, 2018, with three traffic violations for the fatal accident at the intersection of 2nd Street and 18th Avenue SW in Rochester. Police say a car in the right eastbound lane for 2nd Street had stopped to allow Karlys Koens, 47 of Stewartville, to cross the street.

Investigators say Alexander’s vehicle came up in the left eastbound lane and hit Koens as the passed the vehicle in the right hand lane. Court documents state the impact threw Koens roughly 20 feet, causing ultimately fatal injuries.

Investigators say neither drugs nor alcohol were a factor in this incident.

Alexander pleaded guilty to driving at a greater than reasonable speed and has been sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation and must pay a $300 civil fine.