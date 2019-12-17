Miracles and Heroes: Rochester Police Department and Target spend time at Mayo Clinic Children's Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Tuesday, some miracles and heroes hung out together at the Mayo Clinic Children's Center. The heroes are the Rochester Police Department and the miracles are children fighting illnesses.
With a grant from Target, RPD and Target employees delivered toys, blankets, and balloons to children. Kids and cops made Christmas ornaments, decorated cookies, and drank hot cocoa together.
Paige Thompson's son Keaton is being treated at Mayo. "We don't have ordinary holidays some of the times, having kids with complex medical needs. Some of those fun things are sometimes taken away from, us not on purpose, but just because of their health," she says.
