Minor injuries reported after school bus/tractor crash in SE Minnesota

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - A crash involving a school bus and a tractor Tuesday resulted in minor injuries to some adult and juvenile passengers who were on the bus.
The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened at Highway 56 and Highway 19 in Stanton Township at 2:03 p.m.
A John Deere Tractor was attempting to make a left turn onto 330th St. when the bus attempted to pass the tractor on the left.
The front side of the bus struck the left side of the tractor. All persons were checked and released by Cannon Falls Ambulance, and no passengers were taken to the hospital.
