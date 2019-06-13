Clear

Minor injuries after Rochester crash

It happened on Thursday night.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 8:08 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - At least one person is injured after a crash in Rochester.

It happened just after 7 PM Thursday.

Rochester police tell KIMT News 3 it happened at the intersection of Civic Center Drive NW and 4th Ave. NW, when two vehicles collided.

Police say there are only minor injuries, but have not released how many people are hurt.

Stay with KIMT News 3 as we work to learn more information.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Tracking a cool start with rebounding temps for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tourism season in Lanesboro

Image

Continuing coverage: Music man square & River City Renaissance Project

Image

Lights On Program

Image

Fun on the Water Good for Business

Image

Mason City mural

Image

Autism Conference

Image

Bike thefts on the rise

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Warmer with storms coming this weekend

Image

Fix it up or build new? Byron deciding future of community pool

Image

Tracking A Cold Start To Recovering Temps

Community Events