ROCHESTER, Minn. - At least one person is injured after a crash in Rochester.
It happened just after 7 PM Thursday.
Rochester police tell KIMT News 3 it happened at the intersection of Civic Center Drive NW and 4th Ave. NW, when two vehicles collided.
Police say there are only minor injuries, but have not released how many people are hurt.
Stay with KIMT News 3 as we work to learn more information.
Related Content
- Minor injuries after Rochester crash
- Minor injury during semi rollover in Rochester
- 1 suffers minor injuries after rollover crash in Rochester
- Minor injuries and citations after car crashes in Charles City
- 1 suffers minor burn injuries during stove fire at Rochester hotel
- Crash with Injuries in Rochester - 1 Person Airlifted from Scene
- Multiple injuries after car/van crash in Rochester
- Snowmobile accident between brothers leave 1 with minor injuries
- 7,400 turkeys killed, minor injuries reported in Freeborn Co. storm
- Minor injuries reported after school bus/tractor crash in SE Minnesota
Scroll for more content...