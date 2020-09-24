Minnesota's water quality and soil health is threatened by climate change

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Climate change is impacting the Land of 10,000 Lakes, threatening its water quality and soil health. Over the last century, the state has become warmer and wetter.

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Minnesota Department of Agriculture kicked off a farm tour at the Olmsted County Soil Health Farm. They're releasing two new reports, warning of the impact of climate change on the state.

The goal of the 2020 State Water Plan: Water and Climate is to spotlight actions the state can take to protect Minnesota's waters from climate change. The Minnesota Nutrient Reduction Strategy 5-Year Progress Report shows the state is not on track to meet its goal of reducing nitrogen and phosphorous concentrations in water by 2025.

The direction Minnesota is headed, it is not on track to meet its environmental goals for the next generation.

"In a year that's been dominated by a public health crisis and civil unrest, it's easy to lose sight of climate change, but we have to remember that it has not paused for us. The challenge does not go away, even if our focus is drawn to other priorities. Our Minnesota climate is clearly changing," explains MPCA Commissioner Laura Bishop.

Click here to view the Minnesota Nutrient Reduction Strategy 5-Year Progress Report.

Click here to view the 2020 State Water Plan: Water and Climate.