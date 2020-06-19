Minnesota's unemployment rate reaches record high in May

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The news on Minnesota's unemployment rate keeps getting worse.

Today the state Department of Employment and Economic Development reported the jobless rate has elevated to a level not seen since the mid 1970's.

Interim director Oriane Casale says the jobless rate rose from an already high 8.7% in April to 9.9% in May.

The coronavirus pandemic has contributed to more than 302,000 unemployed people as of May.

To put that in perspective, last May the state listed around 32,000 people as unemployed. You can find the full report here.

However, Casale is hopeful this will be the lowest point for Minnesota.

She explained, "We anticipate more and more jobs added into the economy over the next year plus. So, there will be some period of time where we are building towards basically where we were in January and February before the pandemic started."

In order to get back to normal she says it's obvious a lot more work will need to be done.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel but I think the real challenging part is going to be that this pandemic is affecting different industries, differently and there will be a different rate of getting back to work in different industries," she added.

In some good, work-related news, Minnesota has been ranked number two in the nation for one of the best states for working dads according to Wallethub. It's some positive new ahead of Father's Day weekend.

You can read the full study here.