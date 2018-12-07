Minnesota's take on a popular show: Walleye Tank

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Walleye Tank, a competition for emerging and established medical and life science companies, took place in Rochester on Friday.
Toni Turnbull, M.D. and Christine Mehner, PhD pitched their idea to the walleyes, a panel of judges who are successful entrepreneurs and investors in the Rochester area. They presented the Adjustable Fracture Nail, a device used during surgery to fix a fracture. Current similarproducts on the market aren't adjustable. In true entrepreneural spirit, they see an opportunity for innovation. As of Friday morning, their patent was approved on the idea.
"It's a great opportunity and it's one of those things that you just have to put yourself out there and you have to go for these opportunities. They're open to everyone with a good idea basically," explains Turnbull.
