Minnesota's state capitol is reopening to the public

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The State Capitol Building will reopen to the public on June 10.

The Minnesota Department of Administration says the capitol will be open weekdays from 8 am to 5 pm to start. Weekend hours will resume at a later date.

Starting June 10, the public will once again be able to reserve space in the Capitol for meetings and events. Events will continue to be permitted on the Upper Mall, Lower Mall, and Leif Erikson Park. Information for holding public rallies and special events within Capitol Complex buildings and grounds can be found at https://mn.gov/admin/government/public-events/.

Guided tours of the capitol are expected to resume later this summer. The State Capitol Building closed to the public in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.