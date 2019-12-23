Minnesota's 'revenge porn' law ruled unconstitutional

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Minnesota's law against revenge porn has been declared unconstitutional.
The Minnesota Court of Appeals struck down the statute Monday as it reversed the conviction of a man who circulated explicit photos of a former girlfriend. The court ruled that the state law was such a broad violation of First Amendment free-speech rights that it couldn't be fixed.
Rep. John Lesch, a St. Paul Democrat and chief author of the 2016 law, called on Attorney General Keith Ellison and Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom to appeal the ruling to the Minnesota Supreme Court. He says similar laws have withstood constitutional challenges elsewhere.
