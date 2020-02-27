Clear

Minnesota's projected surplus grows to over $1.5 billion.

The new estimate from Minnesota Management and Budget is $181 million higher than the agency's last budget forecast in November.

Posted: Feb 27, 2020 9:56 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota's projected surplus has grown to over $1.5 billion.

The new estimate from Minnesota Management and Budget is $181 million higher than the agency's last budget forecast in November.

it means lawmakers will have more money available to spend, save or cut taxes.

For more political coverage, click here. 

For more Minnesota news, click here.

The agency attributes the larger surplus to a small increase in tax revenue projections and a small reduction in spending estimates for the current two-year budget period, which runs through June 2021.

The agency says Minnesota's economic outlook remains stable, and it's still projecting slower growth in the future.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 9°
Waiting for the weekend warm-up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How does Rochester International Airport stack up?

Image

Stewartville teacher nominated for Teacher of the Year

Image

Allowing student access to CBD Products

Image

Soil Health Winter Workshop

Image

100 years of women voting

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Teen overcomes the odds to graduate from high school

Image

Wednesday's section hoops

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour in Rochester 2-26

Image

SAW: Sara Faber

Community Events