Minnesota's oldest fair - the Dodge County Fair - canceled

KASSON, Minn. - The oldest fair in the state of Minnesota will not be held due to the coronavirus.

The Dodge County Fair Board said this year’s fair, slated for July 15-19 in Kason, has been canceled and alternative plans are being discussed.

“The health, safety, and financial stability were the main reasons for canceling this year's fair. In the history of our fair there has only been one other time the fair has canceled, which was due to the Polio epidemic of 1946.

“Being the Oldest County fair in Minnesota proves that we will rise above this pandemic and come together like we have done for the past 163 years and make 2021 the Best Fair Yet!”