Minnesota's newest vaccination site will be at the Vikings' training complex

A new community vaccination event in Minnesota will be held at the training complex of the Minnesota Vikings.

Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday that the state is partnering with the Vikings on a new vaccination event that will be held at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan.

Around 13,400 Johnson & Johnson doses will be given to healthcare workers and adults 65 and over beginning this week.

“This partnership with the Minnesota Vikings helps us move the ball down the field in the fight to end the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Tim Walz. “This one-and-done vaccine is safe, highly effective, and helps us more quickly provide immunity to Minnesotans including to our courageous health care providers and our older neighbors.”

“The TCO Performance Center event is another example of a growing vaccine network in Minnesota,” continued Governor Walz. “With more than 1.4 million doses administered to nearly 930,000 Minnesotans, broad community vaccination is in sight and a return to normalcy is within reach. We are looking forward to being in the stands for high school football under the Friday night lights, the Gophers dominating on Saturdays, and the Vikings winning on Sundays this fall. When vaccine supply from the federal meets demand, partnerships like this with the Vikings will help push us over the goal line in the battle against COVID-19.”

The Eagan vaccination event joins five other community vaccination sites in Minneapolis, Duluth, Rochester, Bloomington and Saint Paul.