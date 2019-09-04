Clear

Minnesota's new DHS head vows to rebuild trust

Takes over in wake of scandal and turnover.

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 1:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota's new human services commissioner says she'll focus on trustworthiness in her first 90 days on the job.

Jodi Harpstead told a Minnesota Senate hearing on Wednesday, on just her second day as commissioner, that there's nothing more important for the Department of Human Services now than rebuilding trust with the people of Minnesota.

Harpstead, who came to state government from Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, took over a massive agency that has been wracked in recent months by turnover in upper management and close to $75 million in recently revealed overpayments for chemical dependency treatment programs that must be repaid.

Republican Sen. Michelle Benson told Harpstead she appreciated her priorities, saying that there are too many areas in which public trust in the department has been broken.

