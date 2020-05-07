Clear

Minnesota's hospitality industry seeking assistance

Hospitality Minnesota, a trade association that represents around 2,000 restaurants, lodging, conference centers, outfitters and other businesses dedicated to hospitality across the state, is working with a coalition of other such oriented organizations to call on federal and state government leaders to provide an economic relief package to help save this critical industry.

Posted: May 7, 2020 2:00 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - Around this time of year, businesses like restaurants, hotels, bed and breakfasts and campgrounds are typically preparing for a swarm of visitors during the summer months.

But the pandemic has hit many of these businesses to the point where they many be forced to close if relief isn't given.

Hospitality Minnesota, a trade association that represents around 2,000 restaurants, lodging, conference centers, outfitters and other businesses dedicated to hospitality, is working with a coalition of other such oriented organizations like the Community of Minnesota Resorts and the Craft Brewers Guild to call on federal and state government leaders to provide an economic relief package to help save this critical industry.

At the current pace, about half of these businesses would close permanently by July, according to a recent survey by Hospitality Minnesota. In addition, around 14% of food service businesses have likely already closed.

"For some of these businesses, as you well know, they're seasonal. We have 100 days of summer that many of these businesses have to collect revenue, and they have already lost a month of that revenue, and the clock is ticking."

Presiden and CEO Liz Rammer says the continued struggles can have a ripple effect if something isn't done.

"It's the local coffee shop, the local place where we go to for a meal, it's your campground, all the places that you like to go outside with resorts, and all the activities based on events. It affects everybody."

While many restaurants have adapted by utilizing drive-thru and pick up service, it's not a long term solution.

"They're barely making it work right now, they've had to furlough most of their staff, and they're really operating on a skeleton budget right now."

The coalition's 6-point plan includes fixing the paycheck protection program by extending it beyond June 30th and add additional funding to it, expand the Small Business Emergency Loan program by $120 million, waive sales tax payments through October, delay May 15th property tax payments for businesses that are impacted, establish a 90-day forbearance and rent abatement program, and suspend all regulatory fees through December 2020.

The hospitality industry provides over 300,000 jobs in Minnesota, and generates about 18% of the state's sales tax. Without that, each Minnesota family would have to pay an additional $625 per year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 8579

Reported Deaths: 485
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin2764325
Nobles10822
Stearns9753
Ramsey65638
Anoka38224
Olmsted3228
Dakota29212
Clay21514
Kandiyohi2111
Washington18112
Martin1114
Scott901
St. Louis8611
Sherburne801
Wright691
Winona6815
Carlton610
Pine610
Benton591
Blue Earth530
Carver510
Polk430
Cottonwood420
Freeborn380
Mower350
Rice301
Steele290
Le Sueur260
Jackson250
Itasca240
Goodhue230
Crow Wing211
Dodge210
Murray200
Otter Tail190
Rock180
Meeker180
Todd180
Nicollet172
Becker160
Watonwan150
Chisago141
Fillmore121
Douglas120
Wilkin113
Unassigned110
Lyon110
Wabasha100
Morrison90
Norman90
Brown91
Faribault80
Waseca70
Isanti70
Marshall70
Cass70
Renville60
Beltrami60
McLeod60
Mille Lacs51
Pipestone40
Chippewa40
Lincoln30
Yellow Medicine30
Wadena30
Redwood30
Kanabec20
Swift20
Clearwater20
Lac qui Parle20
Sibley20
Mahnomen21
Big Stone20
Traverse20
Aitkin10
Grant10
Houston10
Kittson10
Koochiching10
Roseau10
Red Lake10
Pope10
Pennington10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 10393

Reported Deaths: 219
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk187545
Black Hawk139619
Woodbury13234
Linn77055
Marshall6553
Dallas6263
Johnson5306
Muscatine43517
Tama30311
Louisa2792
Scott2607
Jasper2205
Dubuque1625
Washington1527
Wapello1250
Crawford1031
Allamakee984
Poweshiek735
Pottawattamie632
Bremer555
Clinton511
Story401
Henry401
Cedar380
Plymouth340
Warren340
Benton341
Guthrie310
Boone290
Sioux250
Jones250
Iowa240
Des Moines241
Fayette240
Buchanan220
Mahaska191
Clayton182
Winneshiek180
Grundy170
Harrison170
Lee160
Buena Vista160
Lyon150
Cerro Gordo140
Unassigned130
Shelby130
Osceola130
Howard120
Marion120
Monona110
Greene110
Madison101
Butler100
Hardin90
Page90
Delaware81
Webster80
Audubon80
Van Buren80
Clay70
Hamilton70
Dickinson60
Franklin60
Chickasaw60
Jefferson60
Davis50
Carroll50
Mills50
Jackson50
Wright50
Cherokee40
Appanoose43
Humboldt40
Mitchell30
Keokuk30
Clarke30
Hancock30
Adair30
Pocahontas30
Winnebago30
Sac20
Floyd20
Kossuth20
Worth10
Cass10
Montgomery10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Taylor10
Monroe10
Union10
Decatur00
Emmet00
Rochester
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Mason City
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Freezing temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Watch who you buy meat from

Image

Digital meetings call transparency into question

Image

22 Days at 14 Cases in Cerro Gordo County

Image

Minnesota DNR issues new "close to home" guidelines

Image

Eye Q Intelligent Eyewear substitutes delivery for curbside pickup

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/6

Image

Tourism impacted by Coronavirus

Image

Getting started Gardening

Image

Curbside pickup without a curb? How businesses adapt

Image

Bus Line Survey for Rochester

Community Events