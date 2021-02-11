Minnesota's flu season is the weakest in over a decade

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota is now on track to have the fewest serious flu cases in over a decade, and by a substantial margin.

As of February 6, which is about halfway through the 2020-2021 influenza season, the Minnesota Department of Health says the state has seen 32 total hospitalizations and five deaths. Here are the totals for the previous 10 flu seasons in Minnesota:

2010-2011 – 965 hospitalizations and 59 deaths

2011-2012 – 556 hospitalizations and 42 deaths

2012-2013 – 3,068 hospitalizations and 193 deaths

2013-2014 – 1,540 hospitalizations and 83 deaths

2014-2015 – 4,138 hospitalizations and 368 deaths

2015-2016 – 1,538 hospitalizations and 76 deaths

2016-2017 – 3,695 hospitalizations and 273 deaths

2017-2018 – 6,446 hospitalizations and 440 deaths

2018-2019 – 2,543 hospitalizations and 95 deaths

2019-2020 – 4,022 hospitalizations and 153 deaths

For more information on Minnesota’s flu seasons, click here.