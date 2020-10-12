OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A federal judge upholds the Minnesota's extended ballot counting, which allows the counting of absentee ballots received up to seven days after Election Day.

That means if a returned mail ballot is postmarked by Nov. 3 and received within a week, it will be counted.

Even with this agreement, Olmsted County's Director of Property Records and Licensing Mark Krupski advises voters to not wait until the last minute.

"Anyone mailing anything on the third would be better off to bring their ballot to our office before 3:00 p.m. that day," Krupski explained, "because they might miss the postmark requirement."

He mentioned if you're mailing your ballot in Rochester, there's a day delay for it to be postmarked since it's sent to central processing in St. Paul.

Krupski expects a majority of the ballots to be counted by the end of Election Day, and doesn't foresee the delay having an impact on results.

"So many ballots are in and so many are still outstanding, and then there's the next margin between different candidates," Krupski said. "It's possible it could change your result, but not probable."

Krupski tells KIMT News 3 they will update the uncertified results for ballots that come in the mail during the week up to Nov. 10. Certified results will occur when the canvassing board reviews everything on Friday, Nov. 13.

More voters in Olmsted County are taking advantage of mail-in voting. According to Krupski, 21,000 ballots have been accepted so far and 24,000 ballots are still outstanding meaning they haven't been mailed back yet.

For more information about where and when you can vote in Olmsted County, click here.