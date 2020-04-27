Minnesota's State Economist: 'It's very uncertain to know what's going to happen with the economy'

KIMT NEWS 3 - The coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on the nation's economy. The question remains: what's it going to take to ramp it back up?

Laura Kalambokidis is Minnesota's State Economist. She says Minnesota will likely follow the nation's recovery path due to the diverse number of industries in the state.

However, she said it's too early to predict what will happen.

"It would require knowing what governments are going to do, but also how people will respond to the changing regulations, the changing conditions and changing behaviors of the pandemic," Kalambokidis said.

For now, people are being asked to remain patient with the path.