Clear

Minnesota's Gable Steveson off to Olympics after winning trials

Minnesota's Gable Steveson celebrates after defeating Michigan's Mason Parris during their 285-pound match in the finals of the NCAA wrestling championships Saturday, March 20, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

US wrestling legend Jordan Burroughs' decade of dominance ended to four-time NCAA champion Kyle Dake.

Posted: Apr 4, 2021 8:09 AM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kyle Dake ended Jordan Burroughs' decade of dominance in American wrestling, making the Olympics for the first time with a sweep in the men's freestyle 74-kilogram finals at the U.S. trials Saturday night.

Dake posted 3-0 and 3-2 decisions over the 2012 Olympic gold medalist and four-time world champion who became the face of the sport in this country.

As time ran out in their second bout, Dake patted a stunned Burroughs on the shoulders and chest and put his arm around his neck.

“I just thanked him,” Dake said. “I told him I appreciated him. He's pushed me to levels that I did know I had in myself. There were a lot of times I wasn't coming out with the victory and that was tough. He's a great champion, and my goal is to bring home an Olympic gold medal. Tokyo, here we come."

Kyle Snyder will defend his gold medal at 97 kilograms in men's freestyle after 10-0 and 5-1 decisions over Kollin Moore. As a 20-year-old in 2016, Snyder became the youngest American wrestler to win Olympic gold.

Helen Maroulis, the first American woman to win gold in wrestling, made a second straight Olympics with a hard-earned win over Jenna Burkert at 57 kilograms. They split the first two bouts and Maroulis got a quick pin in the third.

“I made a commitment the day after the 2016 Olympics, prayed about it, and I felt I'm supposed to do another quad," said Maroulis, who overcame concussion issues and other injuries to win at trials. “There were times I felt I had to retire. I said I can’t make that decision until Tokyo 2020. I’m so blessed I get to do this.”

Five-time world champion Adeline Gray beat 17-year-old Kylie Welker at 76 kilograms and will be in her second straight Olympics. Welker made a surprising run to the finals as the 14th-seeded wrestler in the challenge tournament.

Burroughs, 32, had represented the U.S. at the world championships or Olympics every year since 2011.

“It just sets in that a run is over for me,” he said. “It's hard. It will be hard for a while. There’s always more things you can do that you reflect on. I'll lean on my family and God's grace and move on with confidence and hope the future is bright for me.”

Burroughs gave no indication he planned to retire.

“I've got a lot to think about moving forward,” he said. “At this moment you take it all in stride and try to continue to be confident in your abilities.”

Dake was in control throughout both matches. When Burroughs took a shot in the first bout, Dake denied him and scored a takedown of his own. Dake led 3-0 in the second period of the second bout before being penalized a point for passivity and Burroughs scored on a late force-out.

Burroughs had been 7-1 against Dake, beating him in best-of-three finals in the U.S. world trials in 2013, ‘15 and ’17. Dake had won the first bout in the 2017 world trials before Burroughs came back to earn the spot on the American team.

Dake moved up to 79 kilograms to win world championships in 2018 and '19, but Saturday marked the biggest breakthrough of his career.

Gable Steveson, co-winner of the 2021 Dan Hodge Trophy as the outstanding college wrestler, will go to the Olympics for the first time after outscoring two-time world bronze medalist Nick Gwiazdowski a combined 20-4 at 125 kilograms in men's freestyle.

With the crowd chanting “Backflip! Backflip!,” Steveson exited the mat with a handspring and backflip just as he did two weeks ago when he won the NCAA heavyweight title for Minnesota.

“People love it, I love it," he said. “I'm an entertainer, but first I win matches.”

Other winners in in men's freestyle: Thomas Gilman (57 kilograms), Jordan Oliver (65) and David Taylor (86).

Other winners in women's freestyle: Sarah Hildebrandt (50), Jacarra Winchester (53), Kayla Miracle (62) and Tamyra Mensah-Stock (68).

Greco Roman winners were Ildar Hafizov (60), Alejandro Sancho (67), Jesse Porter (77), John Stefanowicz (87), Tracy Hancock (97) and Adam Coon (130).

Of the 18 trials champions, 15 will be assured of competing in the Olympics. Oliver, Porter and Coon still need to qualify their weights for the United States. To do so, they must finish first or second in a May 6-9 world qualifier in Bulgaria.

J'den Cox, the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist and two-time world champion, said he was working on an appeal to USA Wrestling after being disqualified from trials for not making weight Friday. He said legal action also was being considered.

Cox told NBC his coach, Kevin Jackson, told him the wrong time for weigh-ins. Cox was to compete in men's freestyle at 97 kilograms.

“If you've ever seen me wrestle or heard about my life,” Cox said, “I'm all about the fight. If you want a brawl, then we can do it.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 526267

Reported Deaths: 6953
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1095031652
Ramsey45574841
Dakota39955409
Anoka36046409
Washington23618272
Stearns20107209
St. Louis15977289
Scott14999114
Wright13826123
Olmsted1240094
Sherburne978878
Carver902941
Clay746189
Rice720799
Blue Earth660339
Kandiyohi609679
Crow Wing565085
Chisago526448
Otter Tail519972
Benton502996
Mower440332
Winona432149
Douglas422070
Goodhue421370
Nobles393247
Morrison370556
McLeod369854
Beltrami358255
Polk354466
Itasca348151
Isanti342259
Steele337612
Lyon334448
Becker332548
Carlton316552
Freeborn311427
Pine299920
Nicollet287742
Brown281139
Todd261430
Le Sueur258922
Mille Lacs258747
Cass234226
Waseca222620
Meeker221937
Martin205029
Wabasha19603
Roseau189718
Hubbard164541
Dodge16444
Renville162743
Houston161414
Redwood159035
Fillmore14909
Cottonwood148020
Pennington147918
Chippewa142436
Faribault139018
Wadena137820
Sibley128510
Aitkin123136
Watonwan12269
Kanabec121121
Rock120018
Jackson107010
Pipestone105725
Yellow Medicine105118
Murray9859
Swift95918
Pope9536
Marshall82717
Stevens77810
Lake77219
Clearwater74614
Wilkin74112
Lac qui Parle72622
Koochiching70111
Big Stone5494
Lincoln5462
Grant5248
Norman4999
Mahnomen4797
Unassigned47978
Kittson42622
Red Lake3746
Traverse3565
Lake of the Woods2682
Cook1400

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 351271

Reported Deaths: 5763
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk54871590
Linn19972328
Scott18290232
Black Hawk15339306
Woodbury14630219
Johnson1364980
Dubuque12827202
Dallas1072696
Pottawattamie10439156
Story1014547
Warren541485
Clinton524289
Cerro Gordo513185
Webster504890
Sioux498472
Marshall474474
Muscatine448496
Des Moines436564
Wapello4226119
Buena Vista419440
Jasper404269
Plymouth388679
Lee365155
Marion351975
Jones290555
Henry284337
Bremer276859
Carroll274250
Crawford260438
Boone253231
Benton248355
Washington245249
Dickinson232243
Mahaska220249
Jackson215542
Kossuth209160
Tama205568
Clay204025
Delaware196939
Winneshiek190533
Page186320
Buchanan185631
Fayette182241
Cedar180923
Wright177335
Hardin176640
Hamilton176449
Harrison172473
Clayton163055
Butler161333
Mills155620
Cherokee154838
Floyd152942
Lyon151641
Poweshiek151533
Madison151019
Allamakee148651
Iowa144124
Hancock141434
Winnebago134431
Grundy134032
Cass133254
Calhoun132611
Jefferson130235
Appanoose125747
Louisa125348
Emmet124840
Mitchell124841
Sac124819
Shelby124235
Union122732
Chickasaw121415
Humboldt117726
Guthrie116028
Franklin111921
Palo Alto107922
Howard102322
Unassigned10210
Montgomery98537
Clarke97823
Keokuk93730
Monroe92028
Ida87833
Adair83832
Pocahontas83021
Monona80130
Davis79124
Greene75610
Lucas74622
Osceola72116
Worth6848
Taylor64312
Fremont59110
Decatur5849
Van Buren55118
Ringgold52922
Wayne51623
Audubon4909
Adams3214
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
Possible storms coming in to start the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC MBB 04-03-21

Image

DODGE COUNTY BH 04-03-21

Image

MARY SPORTS 04-03-21 10P

Image

All Star Game

Image

Nice Saturday weather

Image

Flying for Easter

Image

Rediscovery of Med City history could upend redevelopment plans at former Legends site

Image

Dodge County advances to state championship

Image

Grizzlies defeat Tradesmen in first game of playoffs

Image

Hayfield basketball excited, ready to play at Target Center

Community Events