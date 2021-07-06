Minnesota's Energy Assistance program to help pay off your electric bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. - In the last year many of us may have fallen behind on our utility bills as a result of the pandemic.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce received 167 million dollars in federal funding to help people pay their energy bills.

The department is encouraging as many Minnesotans as possible to apply for the Energy Assistance Program.

Those eligible can receive up to $1,600 in grants and an additional $1,200 for past due balances or disconnects.

Program director Michael Schmitz says in a typical year the department helps over 117,000 households with this program. They can serve even more with the funds they have now.

“We want to especially encourage those thousands of Minnesotans who have those past due energy bills to apply for the grant. We want to help keep people's power on, we want people to know that they have options to avoid disconnection,” he emphasizes.

Households of up to four people, earning up to $65,000 can qualify for the energy assistance program.

Through this application, you can also apply for a weatherization assistance program that could help further reduce your electricity bill.

Schmitz explains, “It’s a very significant benefit that will permanently reduce your energy costs and make it so that you won't struggle with your energy bills in the same way that you do now because those costs will be lowered permanently.”

Through the weatherization program, you will receive an energy audit with free home improvements to conserve energy and help save on your bill in the long run.

To request an application visit here, or call the energy info line at 800 657-3710.

For additional assistance, you can contact the public utility commission to request a repayment plan at 651 296-0406.