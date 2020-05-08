Minnesota's $200 million COVID-19 fund is set to expire Monday

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is asking the Minnesota Legislature to replenish and extend the life of the state’s COVID-19 fund.

The $200 million fund was signed into law on March 19 and is set to expire on May 11. Governor Walz says the fund is down to $65 million.

“The COVID-19 fund is saving lives by increasing our testing capacity, ensuring we have enough hospital beds for every Minnesotan who needs care, and purchasing much-needed personal protective equipment,” says Governor Walz. “Minnesota has made progress, but this is a winter, not a blizzard. The House of Representatives took a good first step today by extending the expiration date, but the need for more funding remains. I look forward to working with the Legislature to extend the fund until June 30, 2021 and replenish the fund so Minnesotans can continue to get the resources they need to weather this pandemic.”

The fund has spent nearly $135 million to buy tests and testing materials, prepare an alternate care site for an expected surge in hospitalizations, and procure much needed personal protective equipment and hospital equipment such as masks, gloves, and ventilators.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow and evolve, so too must our response,” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “By replenishing and extending the COVID-19 fund, we can continue to access the resources we need to save lives, support our most vulnerable, and weather this storm together.”

The Governor’s Office says Minnesota’s hospitals and long term care facilities are projected to need an additional $63 million in PPE and supplies in the next four months alone.