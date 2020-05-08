Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Minnesota's $200 million COVID-19 fund is set to expire Monday

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - AP image

Governor Walz calls on state lawmakers to extend the fund's life.

Posted: May 8, 2020 2:17 PM
Updated: May 8, 2020 2:24 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is asking the Minnesota Legislature to replenish and extend the life of the state’s COVID-19 fund.

The $200 million fund was signed into law on March 19 and is set to expire on May 11. Governor Walz says the fund is down to $65 million.

“The COVID-19 fund is saving lives by increasing our testing capacity, ensuring we have enough hospital beds for every Minnesotan who needs care, and purchasing much-needed personal protective equipment,” says Governor Walz. “Minnesota has made progress, but this is a winter, not a blizzard. The House of Representatives took a good first step today by extending the expiration date, but the need for more funding remains. I look forward to working with the Legislature to extend the fund until June 30, 2021 and replenish the fund so Minnesotans can continue to get the resources they need to weather this pandemic.”

The fund has spent nearly $135 million to buy tests and testing materials, prepare an alternate care site for an expected surge in hospitalizations, and procure much needed personal protective equipment and hospital equipment such as masks, gloves, and ventilators.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow and evolve, so too must our response,” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “By replenishing and extending the COVID-19 fund, we can continue to access the resources we need to save lives, support our most vulnerable, and weather this storm together.”

The Governor’s Office says Minnesota’s hospitals and long term care facilities are projected to need an additional $63 million in PPE and supplies in the next four months alone.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 9365

Reported Deaths: 508
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin2962342
Stearns11614
Nobles11532
Ramsey71739
Anoka42627
Olmsted3368
Dakota32212
Kandiyohi2381
Clay22215
Washington19312
Martin1114
Scott1001
St. Louis8911
Sherburne881
Wright731
Winona6815
Benton641
Carlton620
Pine610
Carver580
Blue Earth550
Rice481
Polk430
Cottonwood430
Freeborn390
Steele370
Mower360
Jackson290
Le Sueur280
Todd260
Murray250
Goodhue250
Itasca240
Crow Wing231
Otter Tail210
Dodge210
Unassigned200
Rock190
Watonwan180
Becker180
Nicollet182
Meeker180
Lyon150
Douglas140
Chisago141
Wabasha120
Waseca120
Fillmore121
Morrison110
Wilkin113
Norman90
Brown91
Marshall80
Cass70
Isanti70
Faribault70
Renville60
Beltrami60
Mille Lacs61
McLeod60
Pipestone50
Chippewa50
Wadena40
Kanabec40
Lincoln30
Pope30
Yellow Medicine30
Redwood30
Mahnomen21
Houston20
Traverse20
Swift20
Lac qui Parle20
Clearwater20
Big Stone20
Sibley20
Aitkin10
Grant10
Koochiching10
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Red Lake10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 11046

Reported Deaths: 231
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk205354
Black Hawk145019
Woodbury14294
Linn80556
Marshall6863
Dallas6444
Johnson5436
Muscatine44117
Tama32111
Louisa2802
Scott2747
Jasper2295
Dubuque1755
Wapello1650
Washington1547
Crawford1241
Allamakee994
Poweshiek785
Pottawattamie712
Bremer565
Clinton531
Story521
Plymouth440
Henry421
Cedar391
Warren350
Benton351
Boone330
Guthrie320
Sioux310
Jones300
Des Moines291
Iowa260
Fayette240
Buchanan220
Mahaska201
Clayton192
Buena Vista180
Winneshiek180
Osceola170
Lee170
Harrison170
Grundy160
Lyon150
Cerro Gordo140
Greene130
Shelby130
Howard130
Marion120
Hardin110
Butler110
Monona110
Madison101
Hamilton90
Page90
Webster80
Audubon80
Delaware81
Van Buren80
Clay80
Unassigned80
Jackson70
Davis70
Franklin70
Chickasaw60
Keokuk60
Jefferson60
Humboldt60
Dickinson60
Appanoose63
Carroll50
Mills50
Wright50
Cherokee40
Clarke40
Pocahontas30
Winnebago30
Adair30
Hancock30
Mitchell30
Floyd20
Kossuth20
Montgomery20
Monroe20
Sac20
Taylor10
Worth10
Cass10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Union10
Decatur00
Emmet00
Rochester
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Mason City
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 50°
Tracking Freeze Warnings
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Friday

Image

Flower shops dealing with the Pandemic this Mother's Day

Image

Free Drive-In Movie Happening in Racine

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Advocate hopes to get asthmatic inmate released

Image

Chamber develops checklist for small businesses to reopen

Image

Creating an ergonomic workspace

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/7

Image

Recruiting workers for long term care facilities

Image

Frost advisory vs freeze warning

Community Events