MINNEAPOLIS (Star Tribune) — Minnesota residents are worried about their elderly loved ones as the coronavirus outbreak spreads to nursing homes.
The Star Tribune reports at least 17 people living in nine senior care facilities across the state have become infected with the disease caused by the virus.
Public health officials are concerned that the virus already has spread to more facilities but has not been detected yet. Adult children fear they won't be able to touch their relatives again for weeks or months, or that their loved ones will die alone in locked-down facilities.
Also, married couples living in the same facilities have been separated.
Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter
Related Content
- Minnesotans worry as Coronavirus hits nursing homes
- Minnesotans talk hemp
- Heat assistance available for Minnesotans
- Minnesotans warned about Medicare crooks
- Southern Minnesotans hit the slopes during winter storm
- Nursing home flu precautions
- Minnesotans clear snow off roofs to protect homes
- Gov. Walz orders Minnesotans to stay home for 2 weeks
- Minnesotans ordered to stay home, and here's what it means
- Minnesotans warned about spring ice dangers