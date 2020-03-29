Clear
Minnesotans worry as Coronavirus hits nursing homes

The Star Tribune reports at least 17 people living in nine senior care facilities across the state have become infected with the disease caused by the virus.

Posted: Mar 29, 2020 12:10 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (Star Tribune) — Minnesota residents are worried about their elderly loved ones as the coronavirus outbreak spreads to nursing homes.

Public health officials are concerned that the virus already has spread to more facilities but has not been detected yet. Adult children fear they won't be able to touch their relatives again for weeks or months, or that their loved ones will die alone in locked-down facilities.

Also, married couples living in the same facilities have been separated.

