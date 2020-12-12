Clear

Minnesotans warned that ice is not thick enough on lakes and ponds

Two siblings fell through the ice in Maple Grove on Friday.

Posted: Dec 12, 2020 10:44 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Twin Cities sheriff is warning people thinking of going on frozen lakes and ponds.

Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson says the ice is too thin and safety risks are too high.

"I know we all have cabin fever in part because of COVID-19 restrictions, but the ice is unsafe," says Sheriff Hutchinson. "The high temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be right around freezing, but the lakes and ponds opened up earlier this week with the unseasonably warm weather. The ice is simply not thick enough or sturdy enough to support anyone."

On Friday, two siblings fell through the ice on a pond in Maple Grove. One was able to get out of the water and call for help but Maple Grove firefighters needed to pull the other out of waist deep water and medics transported the victim to Hennepin County Medical Center for possible hypothermia. That was the second weekend in a row someone fell through the ice in Maple Grove and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol assisted.

Sheriff Hutchinson says when you do go out on frozen water, have a plan and be extra cautious:

- Tell people where you are going and never go on ice alone
- Wear a lifejacket
- Have a rope or throw bag available
- Wear and have ice picks ready for use
- Physically check the ice where you plan to skate with a chisel or drill

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recommends a minimum of 4 inches of ice before it is safe for people.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 370968

Reported Deaths: 4351
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin775791216
Ramsey32975576
Dakota26493228
Anoka26078254
Washington16452144
Stearns15746141
St. Louis10834149
Scott989866
Wright964359
Olmsted788842
Sherburne687348
Carver572519
Clay569168
Kandiyohi491942
Rice476545
Blue Earth460922
Crow Wing416246
Otter Tail376435
Chisago365922
Benton351662
Nobles334840
Winona324838
Douglas311548
Mower302723
Polk295538
McLeod274029
Morrison269236
Lyon256820
Beltrami256124
Goodhue255735
Becker244226
Itasca235729
Isanti232723
Steele23059
Carlton227426
Todd207716
Nicollet187629
Mille Lacs183737
Pine180810
Brown177822
Freeborn175912
Le Sueur173612
Cass170513
Meeker170421
Waseca153611
Roseau14768
Martin140223
Wabasha13012
Hubbard127333
Redwood117221
Renville114832
Cottonwood11065
Chippewa109317
Dodge10261
Wadena9879
Watonwan9744
Houston9515
Rock93210
Sibley9114
Fillmore8920
Aitkin88431
Pennington8199
Pipestone81918
Kanabec81117
Yellow Medicine77813
Faribault7294
Swift72513
Murray6835
Jackson6662
Pope6273
Marshall60711
Clearwater60510
Stevens5985
Unassigned53059
Wilkin5135
Lac qui Parle4915
Lake48610
Koochiching4826
Lincoln4201
Norman3937
Big Stone3892
Mahnomen3526
Grant3356
Kittson31612
Red Lake2693
Traverse1702
Lake of the Woods1321
Cook940

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 252174

Reported Deaths: 3150
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk37132368
Linn15369214
Scott12739116
Black Hawk11747183
Woodbury11364143
Johnson1026742
Dubuque9891123
Story734122
Pottawattamie731272
Dallas705760
Sioux403838
Webster402647
Cerro Gordo397049
Marshall373253
Clinton370448
Buena Vista334118
Muscatine326963
Warren323124
Des Moines322926
Plymouth308040
Wapello282287
Lee252220
Jasper248048
Jones245630
Marion228032
Henry227519
Carroll213522
Bremer211832
Crawford191016
Benton185228
Tama161855
Jackson160923
Washington160623
Boone160514
Dickinson155412
Delaware153126
Mahaska143731
Wright139510
Clay138010
Kossuth135122
Buchanan131515
Hardin130320
Hamilton129217
Page12679
Clayton124524
Cedar123215
Harrison121449
Floyd118823
Winneshiek118415
Fayette117314
Mills116911
Butler114712
Lyon113321
Calhoun11298
Poweshiek109321
Cherokee107814
Iowa105019
Winnebago102026
Hancock100721
Allamakee99517
Sac9639
Chickasaw9579
Louisa95322
Grundy93114
Union9289
Cass90635
Mitchell89819
Appanoose86833
Emmet86523
Humboldt85212
Shelby84719
Guthrie84122
Jefferson83712
Madison8198
Franklin80517
Palo Alto7272
Keokuk71216
Pocahontas6334
Howard61815
Ida61617
Unassigned5930
Montgomery59013
Osceola5855
Greene5776
Clarke5446
Davis52512
Adair50616
Monona49812
Monroe49315
Taylor4928
Fremont4195
Worth4192
Van Buren41711
Lucas3906
Decatur3732
Wayne33221
Audubon3266
Ringgold3025
Adams2082
