Minnesotans warned that ice is not thick enough on lakes and ponds

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Twin Cities sheriff is warning people thinking of going on frozen lakes and ponds.

Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson says the ice is too thin and safety risks are too high.

"I know we all have cabin fever in part because of COVID-19 restrictions, but the ice is unsafe," says Sheriff Hutchinson. "The high temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be right around freezing, but the lakes and ponds opened up earlier this week with the unseasonably warm weather. The ice is simply not thick enough or sturdy enough to support anyone."

On Friday, two siblings fell through the ice on a pond in Maple Grove. One was able to get out of the water and call for help but Maple Grove firefighters needed to pull the other out of waist deep water and medics transported the victim to Hennepin County Medical Center for possible hypothermia. That was the second weekend in a row someone fell through the ice in Maple Grove and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol assisted.

Sheriff Hutchinson says when you do go out on frozen water, have a plan and be extra cautious:

- Tell people where you are going and never go on ice alone

- Wear a lifejacket

- Have a rope or throw bag available

- Wear and have ice picks ready for use

- Physically check the ice where you plan to skate with a chisel or drill

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recommends a minimum of 4 inches of ice before it is safe for people.