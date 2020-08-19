Minnesotans warned about peaches linked to Salmonella outbreak

ST. PAUL, Minn. – State health officials say some fresh, whole peaches sold at Aldi and Target stores are linked to a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella.

The peaches were supplied by Wawona Packing Company and were sold at Aldi, Target, and possibly other retail locations. 23 Minnesotans have been sickened by this outbreak, with six being hospitalized. They all became ill between July 12 and August 3 and all have recovered. Another 45 cases have been identified in eight other states.

Health officials recommend throwing out or returning fresh, whole peaches supplied by Wawona Packing Company. Do not eat them. Other peaches (including frozen or canned peaches) are not known to be affected. If people are unsure whether the peaches they bought are supplied by Wawona, they should contact the retail location where they were purchased. The Minnesota Department of Health says if you have any doubts about where their peaches came from, they should not eat them and should throw them away.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever. Symptoms usually begin within 12 to 96 hours after exposure, but they can begin up to two weeks after exposure. Infections usually clear in five to seven days but about 28 percent of laboratory-confirmed cases require hospitalization.

Aldi has issued a voluntary recall in this case. For more information on that, click here.