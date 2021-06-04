Minnesotans warned about algae threat over hot weekend

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The state’s Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is warning Minnesotans about blue-green algae.

Hot, still weather creates ideal conditions for algae growth on bodies of water and some blue-green algae can contain toxins deadly to dogs, livestock, and other animals. The algae can even sicken human beings.

MPCA says blue-green algae “blooms” have a thick, cloudy appearance that can look like green paint, pea soup, or floating mats of scum. They can happen at any time during the summer but are mostly common with warm temperatures and low rainfall.

MPCA says be sure to check water conditions when your dog is playing near lakes or slow-flowing streams and, if possible, keep your pets away from algae-laden water entirely. If a dog does go into water with heavy algae growth, host it off immediately before it had a chance to lick itself clean.