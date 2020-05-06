MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — State officials are urging Minnesotans to fish close to home when the walleye season opens this weekend to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Anglers are advised to avoid overnight stays, travel no farther than they can go on one tank of gas, and practice social distancing at boat launches and piers.
On Wednesday, the Upper Midwest Law Center sued in federal court on behalf of Minnesota churches and small business owners wanting go strike down Gov. Tim Walz's stay-at-home emergency orders as constitutional. The businesses argue they are shut down while others are allow to be open.
A Walz spokesman says the governor's actions are within his authority.
Related Content
- Minnesotans urged to fish close to home to slow COVID-19
- Health officials urge Minnesotans to get vaccinations
- Minnesotans talk hemp
- Minnesotans worry as Coronavirus hits nursing homes
- Walz implores Minnesotans to keep fighting against COVID-19
- Numbers spike for Minnesotans in intensive care for COVID-19
- Heat assistance available for Minnesotans
- Minnesotans warned about Medicare crooks
- Minnesotans clear snow off roofs to protect homes
- Gov. Walz orders Minnesotans to stay home for 2 weeks