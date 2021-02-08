Minnesotans to have expanded access to COVID vaccines at pharmacies across the state

The state of Minnesota announced Monday that residents will have expanded access to COVID-19 vaccinations in pharmacies across the state.

Walmart and Thrifty White will be administering more than 16,000 doses at locations across the state to adults 65 and older.

Additionally, "Governor Walz is also reallocating 8,000 doses for Walgreens to vaccinate Minnesotans 65 years of age and older at 40 in-store pharmacies across the state. This is a one-time reallocation of doses not scheduled for use this week from the Pharmacy Partnership Program.

“We are giving Minnesotans expanded options for how they can get the vaccine,” said Governor Walz. “The vaccine supply remains extremely limited, but we are developing a strong and reliable network of different ways Minnesotans can get vaccinated. We are committed to meeting Minnesotans where they are and will continue to work relentlessly to give everyone access to the vaccine no matter where they live.” Walz said in a press release.

Appointments at Walmart, Thrifty White, and Walgreens will become available in the coming days. The locations and contact information for scheduling appointments will be accessible at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine when the information becomes available.