Minnesotans stressing student loan debt as lawmakers consider increased oversight

Education Minnesota and the Center for Responsible Lending say we're in the midst of a "student loan crisis of epic proportions."

Posted: Mar 20, 2021 12:52 AM
Updated: Mar 20, 2021 12:52 AM
Posted By: Anthony Monzon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Education leaders in Minnesota say looming student debt is causing widespread stress as COVID-19 impacts the finances of borrowers.

According to a recent poll, three-quarters of Minnesota borrowers are stressed about their student loans. 46% report a loss of household income during the pandemic, and nearly one in three say they're not confident they'll be able to pay the same amount they did before the pandemic once the pause on payments of federal student loans is lifted.

Organizers add poll results indicate loan servicers are not providing crucial information to help borrowers manage their payments. Now state lawmakers are considering adopting a "student borrower bill of rights" supporters say would increase accountability and oversight of student loan servicers.

“Across the nation, states are stepping up to address a crisis that has been too long ignored, littering the path to financial security and prosperity with too many obstacles,” said Center for Responsible Lending Senior Policy Counsel Yasmin Farahi. “We need reforms that right those wrongs and restore the promise of higher education for all students.”

Minnesota High School Teacher Sarah Spleiss, who is a strong proponent of the bill, tells KIMT the bill would have a minimal financial cost for the state and only benefit those with student loans.

"It would eliminate the little maneuvers that these institutions take on knowing that if the borrower doesn't understand it, they gain. They get all of that interest. They make all of that money off that one person," Spleiss said.

During the course of her own education, Spleiss says she accrued nearly $150,000 of student loan debt. She now teaches English and college prep, and says it's difficult for young students to fully understand the decision they're making when they take out a loan.

"It is really hard for an 18-year-old or a 17-year-old, who makes maybe $13 an hour, to wrap their head around this future scenario where they're trying to take something intangible, and weigh it against something that is costing them hundreds of thousands of dollars potentially if they pick a private school."

While neither chamber of the Minnesota legislature has scheduled a vote on the borrower bill of rights yet, the Morning Consult/Education Minnesota/Center for Responsible Lending poll found the vast majority of respondents across party lines support major reform in this area.

