Minnesotans, Iowans spend Memorial Day participating in The Murph Challenge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A sunny Memorial Day reunited veterans and the community for The Murph Challenge.

Members of Detour Athletics, a Med City gym, woke up early to run, do push-ups, pull-ups, and ride on exercise bikes in honor of Michael Murphy.

Murphy was a navy seal who died in 2005 during combat missions. The workout raises money for his memorial scholarship foundation.

"It's such a small to-do but it's such a bigger picture," said Detour Athletics Owner Matt Arnold.

Gyms nationwide participated in the workout. While many might be doing it for Murphy, people at Detour were also exercising for past and present veterans.

"The priority is it's just in memory, that's what the big thing today is. We are doing this in memory of all our veterans," explained Arnold.

Detour has taken part in The Murph Challenge since 2014.