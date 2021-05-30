Minnesotans return to the road this holiday weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Whether it's flying or driving, people are traveling for Memorial Day Weekend. According to AAA, more than 37 million people are expected to travel over 50 miles. This is also the first holiday Americans have experienced without restrictions since pre-pandemic.

"I was on my way out to the Rochester Archery Club," said Joe Hensel. "They got a fantastic shoot going on this weekend but it's a less than perfect day for a 3D shoot."

The surge is largely due to more people getting vaccinated. Travel numbers are up more than 60 percent compared to last year.

"I've been down to the Zumbro Bottoms, doing a little bit exploring," said Kevin Watkins. "It was nice to see people with their horse trailers and campers out there enjoying the weekend."

AAA reports Orlando and Las Vegas are this year's top Memorial Day destinations. It's expecting this weekend's travel to be down 13 percent compared to 2019.