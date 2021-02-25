Minnesotans react after vaccine timeline unveiled

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesotans are reacting to the new vaccine timeline announced by Governor Walz.

The plan was announced as Olmsted County marks the anniversary of the beginning of its COVID-19 response Friday.

KIMT spoke with Minnesota residents in Downtown Rochester who say there have been plenty of questions during the rollout of the vaccine, and it's nice to find answers with the state's new timeline.

"There's a lot of questions right now about everyone wondering when can they get theirs, and it's just nice like to have this detailed timeline of who can get it when," said Brandon Miosi. "Even if you're not someone who can get it in the next week or two, you know when. And it's just kind of comforting to know that."

With more details being revealed, others said they're hopeful the end of the pandemic is within sight.

"I think there's a light at the end of the tunnel, we just have to be patient," said Lee Partington.

KIMT spoke with Partington, an entertainer, as he was heading to an appointment to receive his first dose of vaccine. He says being vaccinated brings him one step closer to performing for the people he loves.

"They miss me, and I miss them, so we're going to get this job done today."