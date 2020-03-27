Clear
Minnesotans ordered to stay home, and here's what it means

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - AP image

The state of Minnesota put out answers to your questions, including when it's OK to leave your home.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 12:52 PM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 12:53 PM

Gov. Tim Walz has ordered Minnesotans to stay home for two weeks, beginning Friday night at 11:59.

The state of Minnesota put out answers to your questions, including when it's OK to leave your home. 

The answer to that question is below:

Permissible activities during the stay at home order include:

  • Health and safety activities, such as obtaining emergency services or medical supplies
  • Outdoor activities, such as walking pets, hiking, running, biking, hunting, or fishing
  • Necessary Supplies and Services, such as getting groceries, gasoline, or carry-out
  • Essential and interstate travel, such as returning to home from outside this state
  • Care of others, such as caring for a family member, friend, or pet in another household
  • Displacement, such as moving between emergency or homeless shelters if you are without a home
  • Relocation to ensure safety, such as relocating to a different location if your home has been unsafe due to domestic violence, sanitation, or essential operations reasons
  • Tribal Activities & Lands, such as activities by members within the boundaries of their tribal reservations

You can find the full Q&A here. 

