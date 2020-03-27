Minnesotans ordered to stay home, and here's what it means

Gov. Tim Walz has ordered Minnesotans to stay home for two weeks, beginning Friday night at 11:59.

The state of Minnesota put out answers to your questions, including when it's OK to leave your home.

The answer to that question is below:

Permissible activities during the stay at home order include:

Health and safety activities, such as obtaining emergency services or medical supplies

Outdoor activities, such as walking pets, hiking, running, biking, hunting, or fishing

Necessary Supplies and Services, such as getting groceries, gasoline, or carry-out

Essential and interstate travel, such as returning to home from outside this state

Care of others, such as caring for a family member, friend, or pet in another household

Displacement, such as moving between emergency or homeless shelters if you are without a home

Relocation to ensure safety, such as relocating to a different location if your home has been unsafe due to domestic violence, sanitation, or essential operations reasons

Tribal Activities & Lands, such as activities by members within the boundaries of their tribal reservations

You can find the full Q&A here.