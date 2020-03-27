Gov. Tim Walz has ordered Minnesotans to stay home for two weeks, beginning Friday night at 11:59.
The state of Minnesota put out answers to your questions, including when it's OK to leave your home.
The answer to that question is below:
Permissible activities during the stay at home order include:
- Health and safety activities, such as obtaining emergency services or medical supplies
- Outdoor activities, such as walking pets, hiking, running, biking, hunting, or fishing
- Necessary Supplies and Services, such as getting groceries, gasoline, or carry-out
- Essential and interstate travel, such as returning to home from outside this state
- Care of others, such as caring for a family member, friend, or pet in another household
- Displacement, such as moving between emergency or homeless shelters if you are without a home
- Relocation to ensure safety, such as relocating to a different location if your home has been unsafe due to domestic violence, sanitation, or essential operations reasons
- Tribal Activities & Lands, such as activities by members within the boundaries of their tribal reservations
- Minnesotans ordered to stay home, and here's what it means
- Gov. Walz orders Minnesotans to stay home for 2 weeks
- Mayo supports 'Stay at Home' order
- These states have implemented stay-at-home orders. Here's what that means for you
